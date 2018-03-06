Hope ‘springs’ eternal

The countdown is at 22 days until the Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals at Great American Ballpark. Meanwhile, spring training is well underway in Goodyear, Arizona. Pictured, the Reds show you can have a little fun while getting in some drills — Joey Votto slides as, from left, Billy Hamilton, Devin Mesoraco and Eugenio Suarez call him “safe.” For more spring training photos, see Sports, inside.

Joey Votto makes contact as hitting coach Don Long watches intently.

The Reds’ Brandon Dixon (78), who on Monday homered for the third time this spring, readies to field his position in a game.

Reds’ Hall-of-Famer Mario Soto pitches in during batting practice.

Reds’ and National Baseball Hall-of-Famer Barry Larkin (right) is part of the mix at spring training.

From left, Reds’ pitchers Amir Garrett, Tyler Mahle and Cody Reed also show that not every minute has to be serious.