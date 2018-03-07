Talent acts sought for community variety show

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Music Department is hosting “Dinner and a Show” — a Community Variety Show at Blanchester High School — on Friday, April 20.

The Blanchester Community Variety Show is a neighborhood collaboration, showcasing talent acts not only of Blanchester students, but of Clinton County community members as well. Singers, dancers, musicians, comedians, gymnasts, magicians, actors, and other performers of all ages are invited to come and share their talent.

The variety show is a 1950s retro-themed event, so skits, music, and other performances should reflect the era in costuming or content. Act previews will be held on Thursday, March 22 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.

To sign up to perform or to receive more information, please contact Performer Coordinator Kim Holland at 937-728-1774 or email blanchestermusic@gmail.com. Show information is also available on the Blanchester Schools home page at www.blanschools.org.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets for both dinner and show are $15 per person; tickets for just the show are $5 per person.

Proceeds from the Blanchester Community Variety Show will be used to support the students of the Blanchester Music Department.