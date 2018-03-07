Enjoying Lenten lunch at WUMC

From left, Sandra Weaver, Tilly Lenze, and Norma Sherod enjoy the Lenten Lunch at the Wilmington United Methodist Church on Wednesday. The Wednesday lunches continue on March 14 (through March 28) with turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, roll and butter plus pumpkin dessert on next Wednesday’s menu.

Lynn Alexander, left, and Beverly Dicenzo chat during the Wilmington United Methodist Church’s Lenten Lunch March 7.

Locals gather at the Lenten Lunch at the Wilmington United Methodist Church on Wednesday.

