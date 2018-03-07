Highland grand jury indicts for robbery; two local residents also indicted

HILLSBORO — A Highland County Grand Jury on Tuesday handed down a criminal indictment against a young woman who police say was involved in an armed robbery at Larry’s Party Shop.

Meanwhile, the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office is requesting the alleged robber, a 17-year-old male, be tried as an adult.

Faith Marie Scott, 19, Hillsboro, was indicted Tuesday on one count of complicity to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; one count of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony; and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

A law enforcement affidavit filed in the case said Scott admitted to planning the robbery with the 17-year-old and a 16-year-old male.

Scott allegedly painted the tip of an air pistol black so it would resemble a real firearm and gave it to the 17-year-old, who then allegedly brandished it as he robbed Larry’s Party Shop, according to the affidavit.

The 17-year-old entered the store wearing a black jacket and hood with a white mask over his face, demanded cash from the register and fled the scene with the money, officials said.

He then met up with Scott and a 16-year-old at a South East Street residence, where the youths divided the money among themselves, the affidavit alleged.

According to the affidavit, Scott told law enforcement the money amounted to about $1,000 in cash.

No employees were harmed in the incident.

As previously reported, both juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and the prosecutor’s office requested the 17-year-old be tried as an adult.

Highland County Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Greer recently told The Times-Gazette that certain criteria have to be met before the court can make that ruling.

He said the suspect has to be at least 14 years old, the law that was violated has to be a first-degree felony, and that there has to be probable cause to believe the suspect committed the offense.

After that is determined, Greer said prosecutors would have to prove that the juvenile cannot be rehabilitated in the juvenile system and that the safety of the community would require the juvenile to be locked up beyond the age of 21.

Greer said if a required mental evaluation determines the 17-year-old’s case should not be bound over to an adult court, prosecutors can ask the judge to find that the juvenile is a “serious youthful offender.”

If that happens and he is tried and convicted, he would receive a primary juvenile sentence and a secondary adult sentence, Greer said.

According to Greer, if the juvenile violates the rules of the juvenile sentence, he would be required to serve the adult sentence.

The matter will be discussed at a hearing scheduled for March 15 at 10 a.m.

The grand jury indictments also included:

• Kyle Matthew Miller, 32, New Vienna, one count of rape, a first-degree felony; and two counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

• Kyle W. Werner, 38, Wilmington, one count of theft, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of forgery, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

