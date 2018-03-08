Antique Power Club awards scholarships

Members of the Antique Power Club of Clinton County, Inc. awarded scholarships to six students at their February meeting — Aaron Barnhart, Parker Croghan, Andrew Davis, Bridgette Farson, Elizabeth Sakaitis and Marissa Williams.

Checks will be presented at the July and August APC meetings.

The 2018 Antique Power Club officers are President Brad Rowland, Vice President Jake Beekman and Secretary/Treasurer Paul Clark.

For more information about the scholarships that are awarded to second-year full-time college or technical school students, visit antiquepowerclub.org.