Four new members join Wilmington Lions

WILMINGTON — At last Monday night’s club meeting four new members were inducted into the club by Immediate Past District Governor Lion Gary De Fayette.

Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service organization with more than 1.4 million members worldwide, now includes our newest members. The Wilmington Lions Club total has increased to 75 members. In May the club will be observing its 84th year of service to our local community and many locations around the world through the donations made to Lions Clubs International.

The Lions are always looking forward to welcoming new members who share their common goal of serving others in our community.

Wilmington Lion Kathey Carroll spoke briefly regarding the services she provides to the deaf and deaf-blind community. Kathey recently retired from the Clinton-Massie Local School District where she worked for more than 20 years as the Student Services Coordinator. Currently she works as an adjunct instructor at Wilmington College teaching American Sign Language.

In addition, Kathey provides community-based ASL Interpreting services to Clinton and our surrounding counties. The Wilmington Lions club is proud to have Kathey as a member. She is someone who is exemplifying the Lions mission of serving others.

Lion Kathey Carroll speaks to the Wilmington club. At the induction ceremony, from left are IPDG Gary De Fayette, new members Jim Finnegan and David Hasz with their sponsor Lion Eddie Bosier, and new members Sharon and Ben Dunn with their sponsor Lion John Hibbs.