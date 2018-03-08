Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Feb. 28. Complaint received Feb. 27 claiming long hair was in her sandwich that she pulled out of her mouth. She emailed a photo and told manager, and money was refunded. Wants to make sure facility is following rules for hair.

Investigated complaint Feb. 28. Observed employees with hair restraints. However, some had long hair or hair that was not tied back with the hair restraint. Food handlers must effectively restrain hair to prevent contamination to exposed foods. Person in charge instructed individuals to put hair into buns/tied up with hat and/or hair nets. Continue to monitor all food handlers to ensure hair is effectively restrained.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 14. Critical: Observed employee (cook) handle raw hamburger then continue to handle plates without washing hands. Observed employee handle dirty dishes then continue to handle clean dishes without washing hands. Cocktail sauce 46°F, ranch 45°F, ranch 43°F, BBQ sauce 43°F (must be 41°F or below). Ham found dated/expired Feb. 11. balked apple, meat loaf missing date marks. Several dated products were marked with wrong date.

Wet cloth observed next to front hand sink. Cinnamon, sugar, breading missing label. Drain grate on Dole drink dispenser is rusty. Microwaves have accumulation on top inner surface. Scrubber found in hand sink (front). Light nonworking in vent hood above fryers. Bulb dim in produce walk-in cooler. Broom found next to prep table. Broom found in dine-in bar area. Food debris (especially lettuce) accumulated on equipment.

Follow-up: Feb. 28.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Two previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! There is water leaking onto the floor from the rotisserie cover. Hobart reach-in freezer has a large ice accumulation. Automatic dishwasher is not working. (2nd Notice on all.) Deli cooler is rusted and mildew along the tracks of the door. There are rusted shelves in the deli walk-in cooler. Standing water on floor of deli behind ready-to-eat salad cooler.

Follow-up: March 1.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, March 1. Follow-up. Dishwasher still not working. Evidence of rodent droppings on boxes behind dishwasher.

Follow-up: March 6.

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, March 2. Follow-up. Date mark missing on chopped bacon, apple, etc. Apples and other foods stored out of original packaging must be identified with common name label in walk-in cooler. Black residues (mold-like) and food debris observed in several containers/buckets in walk-in cooler. Hand sink is draining slow. Ice accumulated on floor of walk-in freezer. Frost/ice accumulated along edge of floor in walk-in cooler. Wall damaged near mop sink. Edge of black counter missing trim.

Follow-up: March 23.

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Feb. 15. Two previous violations corrected. Lights in facility nonworking or flickering. Fire safety tags dated 2015/2016.

• Holmes Elementary School, 1350 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, Feb. 21. Consultation. In walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer the lighting is not adequate for seeing/working.

• Wendy’s, 1055 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Feb. 20. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you. Sandwich cooler on right side had a puddle of water inside of unit and water was dripping onto the floor from the unit. Floor under the pop syrup boxes and beside grease container was dirty. Floor behind deep fryers had puddle of grease. Cracked floor tiles in kitchen across from deep fryers.

