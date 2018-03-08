Feminist Steinem says women for first time being believed

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Feminist leader Gloria Steinem says women involved in sex discrimination cases decades ago are the pioneers who have made it possible for women of today to raise awareness about sexual misconduct.

Steinem returned to her hometown of Toledo on Wednesday for a political fundraiser where she talked about reproductive rights, sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement.

She says women for the first time in a general way are being believed.

Gloria Steinem also has been vocal lately about trying to stop attempts to close the last abortion clinic in her Ohio hometown.

The Blade reports she said Wednesday that if women can’t control the decision to terminate a pregnancy then women obviously are not living in a democracy.