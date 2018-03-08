Wilmington Assembly of God welcomes new pastor

WILMINGTON — On Sunday, March 11 Wilmington Assembly of God will officially be installing their new pastor, John Wirmel.

The church is excited to welcome Pastor John and invite anyone interested to come to the installment service at 10:30 a.m. on March 11 to meet him. The community is also welcome to attend the church’s regularly scheduled Sunday Breakfast at 9 a.m. and Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. on that morning at 609 W. Locust St.

Pastor John grew up in Hamilton and briefly attended the University of Cincinnati before deciding to pursue his calling as a minister.

In 2001, he joined a church intern program called Master’s Commission of Greater Cincinnati. It was there that Pastor John not only completed his ministry training, but also met his wife, Joey, who has worked in the ministry alongside him for the past 13 years. During that time, they have filled various roles in the church, most recently as the Youth and Children’s Directors of a church in North Versailles, Pennsylvania.

Everyone is welcome to Wilmington Assembly of God. Whether you are looking for a church to call home, or just visiting, they love having visitors and welcome you with open arms. the church is “Christ centered, Bible based, Spirit led, Mission minded and family focused. Our atmosphere is casual with contemporary music, life changing messages and outstanding ministries — from our nursery to 55 & Alive.”

Learn more at www.wilmingtonag.org.

Wirmel http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_wirmel.jpg Wirmel