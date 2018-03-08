Wilmington Auto Center sells cars for a cause

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram has always been focused on building relationships and trust with their customers and the community.

In February, the sales staff decided to do something special — when the team sold any new or used vehicle, $25 was donated to Project TRUST, an organization based in Clinton County for middle school youth from Wilmington, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Hillsboro, and Greenfield.

Project TRUST unites and educates the youth during a two-night camp at Camp Kern near Lebanon.

Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram’s David and Rachel Adkins have interest in Project TRUST because both of their children have attended, and one of their children has served as a counselor during her high school years.

The counselors at this camp are young adults who have also attended Project TRUST camp and are very excited to share their experiences and knowledge.

Clinton Becker and the Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram sales staff — Eric Wooddell, Jessica Kinsey and Deondre Pierce — presented a check to Project TRUST Director Jim Boland for $1,075 toward the benefit of children that may otherwise not be able to attend Project TRUST. Wilmington Auto Center Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram congratulates its staff and customers on their gracious gift to this flourishing program.

Jim Boland of Project TRUST has given life to this effort and has a board of successful members: Jeri Earley, Fayetteville Elementary principal; Mike Adams, Goshen principal; Laura Lynch, East Clinton Middle School teacher; Sheilah Boland, the right hand of Jim Boland and daycare giver for many years; and Tyler Williams, Wilmington City Schools counselor.

To donate to Project TRUST, log onto ClintonCountyOhioFoundation.org. Please identify you are donating to Project TRUST to allocate your funds.

Also, East Clinton Middle School will be hosting a fundraiser golf outing at Snow Hill Country Club for ECMS’ local Project TRUST outing.

There are still openings for golf teams and hole sponsors. Please contact your local school to be a part of this project.