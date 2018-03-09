Gearing up for gas line work

Natural gas company Vectren does survey work on a cold morning this week on North South Street in Wilmington. City Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told the News Journal the work is in preparation for Vectren’s upcoming gas line project, which includes taking videos/photos inside the sewer line.
