Gearing up for gas line work

Natural gas company Vectren does survey work on a cold morning this week on North South Street in Wilmington. City Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told the News Journal the work is in preparation for Vectren’s upcoming gas line project, which includes taking videos/photos inside the sewer line.

Natural gas company Vectren does survey work on a cold morning this week on North South Street in Wilmington. City Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told the News Journal the work is in preparation for Vectren’s upcoming gas line project, which includes taking videos/photos inside the sewer line. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0594.jpg Natural gas company Vectren does survey work on a cold morning this week on North South Street in Wilmington. City Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker told the News Journal the work is in preparation for Vectren’s upcoming gas line project, which includes taking videos/photos inside the sewer line. John Hamilton | News Journal