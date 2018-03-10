UPDATED: Crews extinguish Hillsboro apartment fire

HILLSBORO — Smoke billowed from a Hillsboro apartment Friday morning as fire crews extinguished open flames at the back door of the residence.

Firefighters entered the apartment on Northview Drive shortly after 11 a.m. after dousing a fire that had engulfed an HVAC unit near the back door.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning told The Times-Gazette Friday evening that the cause of the fire was not officially determined, but it was believed to be accidental and likely originated in or around the HVAC unit.

One man was in the residence at the time of the fire, Manning said, and woke up to the sound of a smoke alarm going off.

“He was very lucky the smoke alarm actually woke him up and he was able to get out of the apartment,” Manning said.

The man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The three permanent residents of the home, two females and a young child, were not in the apartment at the time of the fire, the chief said.

The apartment sustained extensive smoke damage and some fire damage, Manning said, and the Red Cross was contacted to provide lodging for the residents.

The fire was contained to the one apartment, Manning said.

Reach David Wright at 937-402-2570, or on Twitter @DavidWrighter.

Firefighters prepare to enter an apartment on fire on Northview Drive in Hillsboro Friday morning. Firefighters prepare to enter an apartment on fire on Northview Drive in Hillsboro Friday morning. David Wright | The Times-Gazette

Chief: Blaze started around HVAC unit near back of residence