Updated: HPD: Woman shot with arrow

A Hillsboro man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman with an arrow Thursday afternoon.

The Hillsboro Police Department said that at 4 p.m. it responded to a call reporting that a person had been shot in the upper torso with an arrow from a crossbow.

The police department said the incident took place in the 100 block of East Walnut Street in Hillsboro.

The victim, identified as Kelley R. Boucher, 33, Hillsboro, was treated locally and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where she was listed in critical condition Friday morning. The police department said her condition had improved by early Friday evening.

Ian Andrew Cluxton, 38, Hillsboro, was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, the police department said.

Police said the reason for a child endangering charge was because a child was in the room, between the victim and the suspect, when the alleged incident took place.

Cluxton is being held in the Highland County Jail on a $16,000 bond, according to online records.

Online records show an arraignment for Cluxton on the charges has been scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

The police department said that it could release no further information Friday and that the investigation into exactly how the incident happened is ongoing.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522 or jgilliland@aimmediamidwest.com.

Cluxton Cluxton

Hillsboro man facing assault, child endangering charges