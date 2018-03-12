WPD reports: Stabbing, knife fight and a hatchet

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police received a call from Clinton Memorial Hospital about a stabbing incident that occurred at the 900 block of Fife Avenue at 5:24 a.m. on March 6. The report lists a 34-year-old male as the victim and a 25-year-old male as the suspect. Police seized a folding pocket knife and a hunting knife with sheath as evidence.

• Police responded to a report of a fight involving a knife at the apartments on Sparta Avenue at 5:26 p.m. on March 5. Police made contact two respective apartment residence — both male, ages 54 and 52. The 52-year-old was “extremely agitated” — the report noted the subject has acted this way during previous encounters — and said the 54-year-old pulled a knife on him. The 54-year-old stated the 52-year-old was yelling and being aggressive toward him after he confronted him at his apartment so he grabbed his knife. Police advised the 52-year-old the other male was allowed to defend himself in his own home if he feels threatened and told him he could not go to someone’s residence aggressively and be upset if they have a weapon for protection. According to the report, this fight started over a parking situation. During the call, both subjects kept verbally attacking each other. The officer warned them that they could be charged with disorderly conduct if they kept at it. The office had the two fix the parking issue and then responded to another call.

• At 1:36 p.m. on March 7, a high school teacher advised that a subject was seen walking across the parking lot with what appeared to be a hatchet on his side. Police located the subject on West Locust Street where they seized the subject’s hatchet.

• At 9:29 a.m. on March 10, police responded to the homeless shelter at the 200 block of West Locust Street in reference to a 36-year-old female sitting on the porch who had an arrest warrant out of Sabina. Police located the female on the porch, under the influence, and she was twitching and could not sit still, according to the report. The suspect stated she was homeless and five months pregnant. The officer asked why she was using street drugs. The suspect said she hadn’t used drugs since she got pregnant. “It was apparent this was not the case,” the report stated. The suspect requested a squad stating she was falling down and not feeling well. She was advised of the warrant for her and was placed under arrest. Police located in her jacket pocket a Ziploc bag with small papers containing phone numbers. She was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital where squad members advised ER nurses that the suspect had used meth about four days ago. Police were later advised that employees of the shelter found a Ziploc bag with paper that had phone numbers that belonged to the suspect. The employee stated she was organizing all the numbers and found a small plastic baggie with a white crystal substance. The hospital confirmed the suspect was pregnant and they were able to hear the baby’s heart. The bag with numbers observed earlier was taken and police found what appeared to be crystal meth in a small bag that was exposed. The bag was marked for destruction. A copy of the report was forwarded to Children Services with concerns of the suspect using drugs while pregnant.

• At 7:59 p.m. on March 5, a 45-year-old female reported her bicycle was stolen from her residence at the 300 block of East Vine Street. The victim described it as a black Schwinn ladies mountain bike with pink lettering and a white wicker basket.

• Police responded to the 100 block of West Sugartree Street at 2:51 a.m. on March 6 on a theft report. Police made contact with a 51-year-old male who said the residence was his brother’s, who is currently in the Butler County Jail. The report lists a DeWalt air compressor, DeWalt hand tools, and a red four-wheeler as stolen.

• At 8:04 a.m. on March 6, police responded the 1-99 block of Farquahar Avenue on the report of items stolen from a car. Police made contact with a 25-year-old female resident who advised sometime overnight someone stole a gold wedding band and a military rucksack from her vehicle. She also advised the suspects took keys and keyfobs to two vehicles. Authorities advised getting the locks changed and reprogram the key fob in case the suspects come back. A 24-year-old male resident was also listed as a victim.

• Police responded to Richardson Place at 10:32 a.m. on March 6, on a menacing report. According to the report, the victim advised that an ex-boyfriend was harassing her on social media and believes he may be following her. Authorities advised her to obtain a protection order.

• At 8:25 p.m. on March 6, police responded to a theft report at the 200 block of Grant Street. A 50-year-old male resident advised that a male subject stole his cell phone, his Playstation 4, multiple games and a controller. He described the suspect as a white male, approximately 5’ 7”-5’ 8”, bald with a tattoo wrapped around the side of his face near his ear. The report lists a 42-year-old male as a suspect.

• At 12:54 p.m. on March 7, a housing authority on Thorne Avenue contacted police and reported that a male subject made threatening remarks. According to the report, the suspect said, “Charles Manson did, I can do that same to you” and that he was going to “bring her down.” The caller advised the remarks were made after they advised they were not providing him with housing. The caller wished for it be documented in case something happened.

• At 2:33 p.m. on March 7, a 33-year-old female reported assorted mail items were stolen from her residence at the 1600 block of Woodside Drive.

• At 9:58 a.m. on March 8, a 22-year-old female advised sometime overnight someone stole a bench from her front porch at the 300 block of South Mulberry Street. According to the victim, nothing appeared missing in the car. The bench was described as made from a door and “was brown with a primitive look to it.”

• Police responded to the youth center on West Sugartree Street at 1:01 p.m. on March 8 on a vandalism report. According to the report, someone had flipped the bike rake and bent the disc golf baskets. The center requested the damage be reported and requested more patrols in the area, saying they hadn’t seen many cruisers drive by recently. They said they recognized the police are short staffed but would like them to check the center and bike trail. They also advised a lot of people cut through their property. An email was sent to all officers advising them to check the area more.

• At 3:16 p.m on March 8, the Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities reported a theft at the 1-99 block of Hale Street. The report doesn’t list what was stolen. A 45-year-old male resident is listed as a suspect.

• At 8:03 p.m. on March 8, a 57-year-old male reported his television was stolen from his residence at the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive. A 28-year-old Port William male is listed as a suspect.

• At 3:55 p.m. on March 9, a 69-year-old female reported her credit union debit/credit card was stolen and used at the gas station ATM on East Locust Street. According to the report, $300 in cash was withdrawn. The victim advised the card was used around 2:39 p.m. on March 8. An investigation is pending.

• At 4:10 p.m. on March 9, a 65-year-old male reported a small trailer was stolen from his residence at the 200 block of North Wood Street. The subject said the trailer belonged to his daughter’s boyfriend, a 23-year-old Xenia male.

• At 10:14 a.m. on March 10, police responded to a breaking and entering complaint at the historical society on East Locust Street. According to the report, someone had entered the locked storage barn at the rear of the society.

• Police responded to a bar on West Sugartree Street on the report of a disturbance at 3:12 a.m. on March 11. According to the report, the disturbance was between two groups of people after a 33-year-old Clarksville female allegedly took a 35-year-old Wilmington female’s wallet. The wallet was recovered by the bouncer but $200 and some cards were discovered missing. According to the report, all but one person of the two groups was intoxicated. Police plan on reviewing the security footage to see what happened.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Jonathan Smith, 19, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business and domestic violence.

• Dorien Morris, 19, of Xenia, was charged with alleged underage consumption.

• Brandy Burton, 43, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

• Cameron Jones, 20, of Wilmington, was charged with misuse of a credit card.

• Nathan Bray, 29, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct.

• Roby Damron, 32, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Michael Zugg, 35, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Devon Lansing, 25, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged failure to appear on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

