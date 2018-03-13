PCS Clinton County partners with FRHS

Personal Center Services (PCS) of Clinton County partnered with the Fayette Regional Humane Society’s (FRHS) volunteer program on Tuesday, and PCS is planning weekly visits to help FRHS.

“I visited the humane society a couple months ago to look at the animals for adoption and asked if they would allow us to volunteer.” said Emily Wisecup of the PCS staff.

According to resources, PCS of Clinton County provides an opportunity for individuals to contribute to their community and to connect closely with not only their peers, but also their friends and other dynamic and influential community members.

“We were thrilled to have the group travel to our humane society to volunteer.“ said Brad Adams, FRHS outreach director and humane agent. “They assembled our adoption packages that include treats, coupons for pet supplies, health booklets, ID tags, and leashes.”

The Fayette Regional Humane Society in Washington C.H. also partners with Fayette County DD, which has similar goals as PCS. Fayette County DD brings members to help animal care technicians with their job duties to care for the animals at the adoption center.

“Volunteers are everything to our organization. We bring in over 1,000 animals a year so our staff depends on their help and very grateful for their valued time.” said Adams

Clinton County is now a part of the FRHS regional area where the organization offers some of their programs to help pet owners.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, visit www.fayettehumanesociety.com.

