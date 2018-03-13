BPD: Man provided beer to high schoolers

BLANCHESTER —A local man has been charged with providing beer to underage boys.

Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said that at around 1 a.m. Sunday Blanchester police received a tip that teenagers were consuming alcoholic beverages at a home in the 300 block of South Wright Street. He said the information was received anonymously, and the information provided was incomplete, but “the officer who received the call was familiar with teenagers in that neighborhood and was able to deduce the exact home involved.”

He said Ptl. Ian Courtney went to the residence where the adult homeowners were sleeping.

“He woke them and explained the situation and they permitted him to enter the home, where three teenagers were found consuming beer in an upstairs bedroom,” said Reinbolt. “One of the teens resides in the home, while the other two were guests. Two of the boys were 17 years old, while the third was 18 years old. All three boys are high school students.

“Their parents were contacted and assured officers they could address the situation without court intervention,” Reinbolt added.

He said the BPD investigation revealed evidence indicating the beer was provided to the boys by Joseph R. Dixon, 41, of 7300 Fairground Road, Blanchester.

On Tuesday, Blanchester police charged Dixon with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, a misdemeanor offense.

Dixon will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

