Coming to you live … Massie Tonight!

The Massie Tonight Show Presented by Wilmington Oral Surgery is a live comedy/variety show fundraiser starring a professional stand-up comic as your host, and featuring the many talents of Clinton-Massie’s very own students, staff and administrators from all three buildings.

The event is Saturday, March 17 at the Clinton-Massie High School Auditeria. Showtime is at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

The class of 2019 invites you to join the Massie community as “we celebrate our school by poking some fun at ourselves and showing off our lighter side with original comedy skits, interviews, imitations & impersonations, lip-sync contests, pre-recorded videos, singing, dancing, games, contests, prizes and more!”

Along the way they’ll showcase good deeds and positive influences in and around the school that help to make Massie so great.

Concessions will be available before the show and several prizes will be given out. At least one lucky audience member will win free pizza for a year from Generations Pizza.

Tickets will be available at the door for $10. All proceeds go toward student events such as homecomings, proms, senior field days and graduations.

