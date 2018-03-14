Sheriff’s reports: Issues in vehicles, from accidental shooting to suspect hiding

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:49 p.m. on March 3, deputies responded to the 5200 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville on the report of a subject improperly handling a firearm in their vehicle. According to the report, the subject accidentally shot themselves in the foot while attempted to load a .45-caliber handgun in their vehicle. Authorities seized the weapon as evidence. An investigation is pending.

• Deputies responded to the 4000 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington at 2:24 p.m. on March 3 for a theft report. The victim, a 35-year-old Cincinnati female, stated various items were removed from her vehicle. The report lists a brown Longchamp purse, money and “other exchange mediums” as stolen.

• Deputies were dispatched to State Route 134 South near Airborne Road on the report of a broken-down vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on March 3. According to the report, a female subject with a warrant was located hiding in the rear of the vehicle. The subject was also in possession of drug abuse instruments.

• At 8:08 a.m. on March 5, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at the 1-99 block of South 2nd Street in Clarksville. According to the report, the two subjects — who were boyfriend and girlfriend — claimed the other party assaulted them. An investigation is pending.

• At 11:30 p.m. on March 6, deputies received a report of a male subject using a fake $100 bill at a gas station on U.S. 68 North. Deputies seized the bill as evidence. An investigation is pending.

• During a traffic stop for a cracked windshield at 2:39 a.m. on March 7 on U.S. 68 North near Raycon Drive in Wilmington, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Deputies seized a black bag with a digital scale with a clear container, a cell phone, and two packages of multiple syringes. The driver was also found to be suspended.

• At 10:55 a.m. on March 7, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington on a criminal damage report. According to the report, one residence’s window was broken. An investigation is pending.

• At 12:40 p.m. on March 7, deputies responded to an assault report at the school on Rod Lane in Wilmington. The victim is listed as a 24-year-old male teacher. An investigation is pending.

• At 1:25 a.m. on March 9, a traffic stop was conducted for a marked lanes violation on State Route 72 near Black Road in Sabina. According to the report, the driver was found to be suspended and drug paraphernalia was located. Two passengers were also arrested on outstanding warrants. Deputies seized a cell phone, a bag with an unknown substance, and two syringes.

