HealthFirst to explain grant awarding

HealthFirst for Clinton County will hold another educational presentation Wednesday, March 21 to explain the non-profit foundation’s grant awarding process for 2018. It will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library, 268 N. South St., Wilmington.

Clinton County-based 501(c)3 organizations and otherwise tax-exempt groups are eligible to apply for grant monies totaling $166,000.

Grant forms will be available at the sessions or can be found at www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org. Grant applications will be accepted through May 21 and grants will be awarded by June 30.

For more information about HealthFirst, go to www.healthfirst-cc-oh.org.