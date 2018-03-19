Shamrocks to shillelaghs: Going green at the Murphy with The Drowsy Lads

The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show.

Katie Feltz thrills the Murphy Theatre audience with her Irish dancing during the Drowsy Lads concert on Friday.

Pat, right, and Terry Thompson take tickets while draped in festive greens for the Drowsy Lads performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday.

The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show.

Locals and visitors file into the Murphy Theatre to see the returning Drowsy Lads on Friday.

Drowsy Lads member Daniel McKewen chats with fans during a brief break at their show at the Murphy Theatre on Friday.

The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show.

The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0733.jpg The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. John Hamilton | News Journal Katie Feltz thrills the Murphy Theatre audience with her Irish dancing during the Drowsy Lads concert on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0787.jpg Katie Feltz thrills the Murphy Theatre audience with her Irish dancing during the Drowsy Lads concert on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal Pat, right, and Terry Thompson take tickets while draped in festive greens for the Drowsy Lads performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0686.jpg Pat, right, and Terry Thompson take tickets while draped in festive greens for the Drowsy Lads performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0725.jpg The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. John Hamilton | News Journal Locals and visitors file into the Murphy Theatre to see the returning Drowsy Lads on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0681.jpg Locals and visitors file into the Murphy Theatre to see the returning Drowsy Lads on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal Drowsy Lads member Daniel McKewen chats with fans during a brief break at their show at the Murphy Theatre on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0793.jpg Drowsy Lads member Daniel McKewen chats with fans during a brief break at their show at the Murphy Theatre on Friday. John Hamilton | News Journal The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0766.jpg The Columbus-based Irish band The Drowsy Lads returned to wow attendees during their now-annual St. Patrick’s Weekend performance at the Murphy Theatre on Friday night. The next morning the five-member Lads performed on Fountain Square in Cincinnati, followed by two performances that evening in the Columbus area. The group once again had the Clinton County audience swaying arm-in-arm singing along to Irish tunes toward the conclusion of the show. John Hamilton | News Journal