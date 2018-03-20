CCF: Learn to be a nonprofit superpower

Charities strengthen our community in a thousand ways and volunteers do their best for their cause. Being a nonprofit is complex and following the legal and financial regulations can be confusing. If nonprofit groups fail to take care of their business properly, the entire organization is in jeopardy.

The Clinton County Foundation, in partnership with Leadership Clinton, is hosting a seminar on becoming a nonprofit superpower Wednesday, April 18 from noon-1:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 pm. The trainer is Beth Short, a member of the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law section.

This training will include a review of the basic requirements all charitable organizations have and provide easy-to-follow tips for board members who try to do their jobs responsibly in order to protect the organization and the beneficiaries of the group’s efforts.

“Do you know if you can hold a quarter auction in this county?” asks Jan Blohm, Executive Director for the Clinton County Foundation. “That’s one of the answers you might need to know, including how to go about one of the charities’ biggest fundraisers: the poker tournament.”

“This is the second time the Attorney General’s office has presented nonprofit information in Clinton County,” said Blohm. “We are pleased to help our community understand the requirements and obligations of nonprofits. Anyone who is a volunteer, runs a charity or sits on a nonprofit board should come — this is open to the public and free.”

Beth Short, who handles outreach and education for the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section, has spent her career working for and with nonprofit organizations. Her passion for the nonprofit sector is evidenced by her professional and volunteer background working with charities as a staff member, board member, consultant and volunteer for large and small organizations.

She brings a background in journalism, legislative and public affairs and training, complemented by a master’s in business that focused on nonprofit management issues. Her work in the Charitable Law Section focuses on the development of strategies aimed at strengthening the nonprofit sector.

Both seminars will be held in the Wilmington City Building’s Moyer Room, and both seminars will cover the same information, but gives our community a flexible option to attend.

“This is so important that the Foundation wanted to be sure that our community had the opportunity to hear this information and to ask questions,” said Blohm.

Registration for either seminar may be made by emailing Jan Blohm at blohmj74@gmail.com or calling the Foundation’s office at 937-566-1634.

