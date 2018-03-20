Local Laurel Oaks students earn honors in healthcare, education

WILMINGTON — Seventeen healthcare students from Laurel Oaks Career Campus are headed to state HOSA—Future Healthcare Professionals competition after showing their skills and knowledge in regional competition.

The competition events were either individual or team activities; they typically included a 50- to 100-question test of specific knowledge. Some events required students to demonstrate their healthcare knowledge and skills in a mock scenario.

Top Laurel Oaks finishers, along with their home school and career program at Laurel Oaks, were:

• Sierra Smith of Blanchester, a senior in Exercise Science, first place in the Sports Medicine event

• Carson Smith and Katie Fyffe (Wilmington), Exercise Science, first place in Health Career Display (team event).

• Joseph Haynie (Clinton-Massie), Exercise Science, first place in Healthy Lifestyle.

• Courtney Fyffe (Wilmington), Health Technology, second place in Medical Math.

• Halie Gibson (Wilmington), Dental Assisting, second place in Nutrition.

• Megan Highlander (Blanchester), Health Technology, second place in Medical Photography.

• Joseph Marburger (Clinton-Massie), Dental Assisting, second place in Dental Science.

• Maggie Wiederhold (Lynchburg Clay), Health Technology, third place in Prepared Speech.

• Ryleigh Kidder (East Clinton), Madison Tayor (East Clinton), Sidney Chapin (Blanchester) and Lindsey Hawkins (Fairfield), Health Technology, third place in HOSA Bowl.

• Sarah Wilson (Greenfield McClain), Health Technology, first place in Extemporaneous Writing.

• Aidan Chaney (Hillsboro), Exercise Science, second place in Sports Medicine.

• Kelsey Graves (Greenfield McClain), Dental Assisting, second place in Dental Terminology.

Education competition

Four Laurel Oaks students in the Early Childhood Education program won medals recently in student events. The students participated in regional Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition.

Three students qualified to go to state competition:

• Jaebreon Burns (Wilmington) won gold in the Curriculum Unit Development event.

• Courtney Lamb (Clinton-Massie) also won gold in the Curriculum Unit Development event.

• Saundra Shannon (Greenfield McClain), gold medal in the Specific Task Assessment Kit event.

In addition, senior Kimberly Mongold of Greenfield competed in Language and Literacy Development, winning a silver medal.

Participants had to create educational plans for preschoolers and then present their plans to a panel of evaluators. The students were judged in a 100-point scale on their knowledge of the material, their presentation, and whether their plans are developmentally appropriate for their students.

FCCLA is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Great-Oaks-logo1.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_4-County.jpg