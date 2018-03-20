Reduction in Force: Clinton-Massie cuts 3 positions

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Three full-time Clinton-Massie school positions were cut this week by the board of education, with the reductions including a custodian, a teacher and a health aide.

The Reduction in Force (RIF) approved Monday is a part of the school district’s adaptations to last fall’s defeat of a proposed property tax levy, according to Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker.

Middle School Principal Joe Hollon reported the building will change to a seven-period school day to match the high school’s schedule. That will enable some shared staffing with the high school, he said, and hopefully there will be some new or returning offerings for middle school students, said Hollon.

“In the works, we’re hoping to offer Spanish for high school credit to eighth-graders, industrial tech probably to seventh-graders, and we’re even looking at an introductory agriculture class possibly for sixth-graders, along with maybe some other things as well, so stay tuned to that,” the middle school principal said.

Despite the flu season, attendance at the middle school registers at a remarkable 97 percent, Hollon said.

Professional development for middle school teachers has recently involved project-based learning, said the principal. According to the website Edutopia, “Project-based learning is a dynamic classroom approach in which students actively explore real-world problems and challenges and acquire a deeper knowledge.”

In connection with project-based learning, part of the middle school library will be converted to makerspace. Makerspace is hands-on work space that sometimes includes things such as a 3D printer, software, electronics, and craft supplies and tools.

A Clinton-Massie band boosters representative announced a new music scholarship, with awardees to be chosen for the first time this spring. Recipients will include a graduating young man and young woman.

Support Staff Supervisor Stephen Ford said the school district needs to have a larger roster of bus drivers, a problem that he said affects most Ohio school districts to some extent.

The school board approved the hiring of Sarah Mescher as a school psychologist for the 2018-19 academic year. She currently is interning at New Lebanon Local Schools in Montgomery County.

Baker said after the board meeting that Mescher has indicated she wanted to work in a small district where she can know everybody’s name.

As part of school safety initiatives, a Clinton-Massie tip line was activated Monday, said Baker. Students and others can anonymously report any suspicious activity, threats, danger or other safety concerns by calling or texting 937-303-8069.

Principal Hollon presented a gift card bouquet to Clinton-Massie teacher and coach Brian Mudd and Brian’s wife Tammy. Brian Mudd recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor in the brain.

For fund raising, the National Junior Honor Society and the Student Council teamed up to collect donations from Clinton-Massie staff and students, amounting to more than $1,000. In addition, proceeds from the Student Council’s carnation sale around Valentine’s Day were donated to the National Brain Cancer Society in the names of the Clinton-Massie Middle School and the Mudd Family.

In conjunction with March being Music in School Appreciation Month, choir and band students were recognized at the school board session. Those recognized for Junior High Honor Choir are Kayla Drake, Hailey Hubbard, Brian Poston, Christy Tidwell, Harley King, Isaiah McCoy, Mackenzie Miller, Amerie Riehle, Claire Binau, Liliana Carlisle, Kaylene Gale, Avalynne Goins and Emily Kau.

For Xavier University Honor Band, students who were recognized are Gunnar Broglin, Nicholas Bell, Connor Hendrickson, Colton New, Olivia Swicegood and Erika Keller.

The Ohio State University Middle School Honor Band honorees are Kaden Kimple and Anthony Morris. And Noah Brausch was selected for the OMEA (Ohio Music Education Association) High School District Honor Choir.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Xavier University Honor Band honoree Gunnar Broglin of Clinton-Massie (who earned a superior rating), left foreground, provides a sample of his talent at a school board meeting. In the right background are, from left, Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker, and board members Andy Avery, Chris Harrison, Mike Goodall and Jeremy Lamb. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0079.jpg Xavier University Honor Band honoree Gunnar Broglin of Clinton-Massie (who earned a superior rating), left foreground, provides a sample of his talent at a school board meeting. In the right background are, from left, Clinton-Massie Superintendent Matt Baker, and board members Andy Avery, Chris Harrison, Mike Goodall and Jeremy Lamb. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Clinton-Massie music teacher Mary Rizzardi, left foreground, leads a group of District Junior High Honor Choir students. They are, from left, Harley King, Amerie Riehle, Kayla Drake, Christy Tidwell, Mackenzie Miller and Hailey Hubbard. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0085.jpg Clinton-Massie music teacher Mary Rizzardi, left foreground, leads a group of District Junior High Honor Choir students. They are, from left, Harley King, Amerie Riehle, Kayla Drake, Christy Tidwell, Mackenzie Miller and Hailey Hubbard. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Clinton-Massie Middle School Principal Joe Hollon, right, presents a gift card bouquet to Clinton-Massie teacher and coach Brian Mudd and Brian’s wife Tammy, also on the Massie staff. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0096.jpg Clinton-Massie Middle School Principal Joe Hollon, right, presents a gift card bouquet to Clinton-Massie teacher and coach Brian Mudd and Brian’s wife Tammy, also on the Massie staff. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Sarah Mescher will be a Clinton-Massie school psychologist for the 2018-19 academic year. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0101.jpg Sarah Mescher will be a Clinton-Massie school psychologist for the 2018-19 academic year. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

Middle School changing to seven-period day