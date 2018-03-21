Muni court: Impaired drivers, domestic violence offenders sentenced

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 12 and March 16:

• Kasie Kirby, 28, of Wilmington, drug possession-schedule III, IV, or V substance, O.V.I., driving under suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from June 8, 2017 to June 7, 2019, fined $1,225, assessed $375 court costs. ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effectively March 13, 2018. Additional charges of child endangerment. drug instrument possession, failure to control, and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Adam Marlow, 27, of Wilmington, O.V.I.-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 13, 2018 to March 12, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Marlow has completed supervised probation from Lebanon Municipal Court. Marlow must not consume any alcohol or abusive drugs. ALS vacated and driving privileges granted effective March 28, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Stacy Anderson, 37, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (174 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 14, 2018 to March 13, 2019, fined $700, assessed $125 court costs. Anderson must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective March 27, 2018. Operator’s license destroyed. An additional O.V.I. charge and a prohibited turn violation were dismissed.

• Gary Shattuck, 53, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 16, 2018 to March 15, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Shattuck must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and grant limited driving privileges effective March 31, 2018. A marked lane violation and a drug possession charge were dismissed.

• Jerry Pfister, 41, of Wilmington, O.V.I-under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from March 24, 2018 to March 23, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Pfister must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and grant limited driving privileges effective April 2, 2018. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• James Penwell, 34, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Penwell must commit no more offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Emily Scarberry, 37, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $900, assessed $250 court costs. Scarberry must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Calvary Winters, 19, of Wilmington, domestic violence, criminal mischief, sentenced to 200 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,250, assessed $125 court costs. Winters must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. Additional charges of underage consumption and child endangerment were dismissed.

• Trent Conger, 42, of Clarksville, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Conger must write a letter of apology and have no contact with the victims.

• Thomas Shafer, 36, of Cincinnati, failure to control, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a physical control while under the influence charge. Shafter must take part in non-reporting probation for two years, have no further offenses for two years and must not consume alcohol or abusive drugs.

• Joey Ison, 38, of Latham, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. Ison must not commit any further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation. An additional charge of driving under financial responsibility law suspension or cancellation/driving under a nonpayment of judgment suspension charge was dismissed.

• Timothy Bart, 53, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Bart must not commit any new offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Eddie Williams, 41, of Wilmington, fleeing/eluding, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Shawn Thomas, 33, of Convoy, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Thomas must not commit any more offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Jarrod Ward, 34, of Sabina, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Ward must write a letter of apology to the victim and must commit no more offenses for the rest of the year.

• Ashley Slone, 33, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $250 court costs. Sloan must no commit any more offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. An additional disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Darrell Tucker, 44, of Wilmington, attempted assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Tucker must have no contact with the victim and must not commit any further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. The charge was amended from an assault charge.

• Gary Stanforth Jr., 40, of Blanchester, menacing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Stanforth must have no contact with the victim.

• Michael Sholler, 41, of Wilmington, menacing, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Erica Johnson, 40, of Wilmington, complicity, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Johnson must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must not commit any further offenses for the rest of the year.

• Darrell St. John, 25, of Blanchester, drug possession, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Kaleb Christen, 24, of Blanchester, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and an additional driving under suspension-financial were dismissed.

• Jacob Testerman, 35, of Dayton, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate fee was dismissed.

• Todd Brannon, 53, of Columbus, driving under suspension, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Jonathon Wolfe, 25, of Wilmington, failure to comply, driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge, turn signal violation, and a registration violation were dismissed.

• Heather Younker, 40, of Wilmington, selling/purchasing/distributing/delivering dangerous drugs, fined $150, assessed $125 court cost. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• James Stubbs, 49, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Mark Sellers, 38, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-financial, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Ralph Sharp III, 26, of Springfield, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Operator’s license sent to Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

• Robert Woods, 25, of Blanchester, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Alex Grace, 19, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Sedric Seals, 38, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-financial, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• John Kirk, 53, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and a turn signal violation were dismissed.

• Anthony Stevens, 32, of Wilmington, drug possession, crossing yellow lane, fined $80, assessed $125 court costs. Two display of plates violations were dismissed.

• Bethany Wirebaugh, 18, of Wilmington, theft, sentencing stayed.

• Clifton Pringle II, 23, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentencing stayed.

• Joseph Trivett, 34, of Hillsboro, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentencing stayed.

