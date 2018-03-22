DAR recognizes local students

WILMINGTON — The George Clinton Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) held their annual youth awards recognition on March 20 at the Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. The chapter recognized their Good Citizen Scholarship winner and American History Award winners.

The DAR Good Citizens program encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship among high school seniors: dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. The program is open to members of the senior class attending public or private secondary schools in good standing with the state Board of Education.

Each school may select a Good Citizen. The student selected from a school as their Good Citizen is eligible to apply for the Good Citizen scholarship by writing an essay.

Selected as Good Citizens by their school were: Jordan Bernard from Miami Trace High School; Trysten Bosier, East Clinton High School; McKenzie Riley, Fayette Christian School; and Hannah Sauer, Clinton-Massie High School.

Students wrote about, “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.”

McKenzie Riley was recognized as the Good Citizen Scholarship winner. She receives a $250 scholarship and plans to attend college.

The American History Essay contest is open to students in grades 5-8. The topic that students were asked to describe and write was titled: The end of World War I in 1918 was the beginning of a new age. Imagine you are living in 1918. State where you are living and how the end of the war will impact your daily life. Discuss the pros and cons of the changes this war introduced to society, and how you imagine those changes will impact the United States in years to come.

This year, students from Blanchester and Clinton-Massie school districts along with a home-schooled student participated.

Eighth-grade winners were: First place Maggie Caldwell, second place Robert Surface and third place Zelda Bathori, all students at Blanchester Middle School.

Sixth-grade winners were: First place Danica Henderson from Clinton-Massie, and second place Taylor Baker and third place Mercy Pershing from Blanchester.

Fifth grade winners were: First place Aiden Sharrett, second place Hailey Swiger, and third place Noel Gasaway all from Clinton-Massie.

The George Clinton Chapter congratulates those recognized at their awards program. A special thank you to the educators who took the time to encourage the students to participate.

From left are McKenzie Riley, Good Citizen Scholarship Winner from Fayette Christian School, and Mary Jane Johnson, Regent, George Clinton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DAR-GoodCit-2018.jpg From left are McKenzie Riley, Good Citizen Scholarship Winner from Fayette Christian School, and Mary Jane Johnson, Regent, George Clinton Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Courtesy photos From left are American History Essay winners Noel Gasaway, Hailey Swiger, Aidan Sharrett, Maggie Caldwell, Tayler Baker and Danica Henderson. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DAR-Essay-winner-2018.jpg From left are American History Essay winners Noel Gasaway, Hailey Swiger, Aidan Sharrett, Maggie Caldwell, Tayler Baker and Danica Henderson. Courtesy photos