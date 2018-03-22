More spring snow, possibly heavy, in weekend forecast

WILMINGTON —Friday should be a nice and sunny, but cool day.

Then for the second time this week — and this spring — Clinton Countians may see not only accumulating snow, but perhaps the heaviest snowfall day of 2017-18.

The local forecast for late Friday night into Saturday is for 3-5 inches of snow.

But that number could turn out higher, meteorologist Myron Padgett of the National Weather Service in Wilmington told the News Journal Thursday afternoon. The NWS says there could be higher amounts of snowfall across western Ohio and Indiana.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from late Friday night through late Saturday night. The NWS warns that you should plan on difficult travel conditions Saturday, with significant reductions in visibility possible.

Saturday’s predicted high temperature is 34 degrees, dipping down to around 25 degrees that night.

Spring officially began on Tuesday, March 20 and brought with it enough snow into Wednesday that schools in Clinton County were closed that day.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_22Csnow.jpg