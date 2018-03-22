Clinton County February marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

Please be aware the News Journal publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail the information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . For more details, call 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in February:

• Matthew Marc Kennedy, 47, who works in construction, and Deborah Lou Eydel, 53, a homemaker, both of Clarksville.

• Gunner Douglas Frank, 19, who works in customer service, and Bethany Brooke Sholler, 19, a delivery driver, both of Wilmington.

• Ashlynn Marie Banks, 24, a machine operator, and Adrian Caleb Gage Trenary, 26, a tire technician, both of Wilmington.

• Luke Aaron Linebaugh, 38, who works in a factory, and Angela Faye Brannon, 38, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Kermit Lee Whitt Jr., 49, a CNC machinist, and Veronica Ann Rapp, 46, a home health aide, both of Wilmington.

• Taylor Nicole Trapp, 26, a project assistant, of Wilmington, and Charles Dale Smith, 20, a paint technician, of Sardinia.

• Timothy Brian Richards, 41, an account representative, and Christine Emily Fenbers, 37, a home health aide, both of Wilmington.