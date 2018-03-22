Sheriff’s reports: Drivers with suspicious crystal substances

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1:53 a.m. on March 14, deputies stopped a vehicle on South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington for suspicious activities. Upon stopping the vehicle, a K9 was requested which indicated on the vehicle. According to the report, a bag with a crystal substance was seized by authorities.

• At 12:11 a.m. on March 10, during a traffic stop on State Route 133 North in Blanchester, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. According to the report, a crystal substance had been concealed in a freshly opened drink can.

• At 3:13 p.m. on March 8, a 53-year-old Blanchester male advised someone broke into his residence at the 2000 block of Reeder Road and stole items. The report lists a 42-inch TV, a DVD player, NASCAR collectibles, and miscellaneous clothes and photos. A sibling of the victim is listed as a suspect.

• At noon on March 11, a 33-year-old Blanchester male reported that someone entered an unlocked building on State Route 123 and removed a gas-powered pressure washer and a generator.

• At 10:13 p.m. on March 12, deputies responded to a littering complaint at the 1200 block of West Main Street.

• At 5:53 p.m. on March 12, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Gumley Road in Blanchester where a 63-year-old female resident said a handgun was removed from her property. It was believed to be removed between Oct. 1, 2017 and March 12, 2018.

• At 4:48 p.m. on March 13, a 33-year-old New Vienna female reported that she received a letter and two voicemails from her spouse despite having a protection order against the suspect. Deputies seized the letter as evidence.

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Roderick Golden II, 24, of Xenia, was charged with alleged O.V.I., drug possession, and resisting arrest.

• Sara Musser, 33, of Martinsville, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

