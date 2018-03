BLANCHESTER — The “spring cleaning” at the IOOF Cemetery in Blanchester has been rescheduled due to this weekend’s inclement weather.

Volunteers are asked to come to the cemetery between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8.

