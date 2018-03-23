Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Family Dollar Store, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, March 14. Critical: There were several containers of orange juice that were dated use by March 5.

Facility appears to have large problem with rodents. Excessive amount of rodent feces on floor beside and behind Powerade cooler. Rodent droppings on shelf by peanuts. Floors are dirty. Facility needs to clean floors, clean-up droppings and contract with pest control operator immediately. Cracked floor tile throughout facility. Several lights out in facility.

Follow-up: Approx. April 11.

• The Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester, March 14. Follow-up. Two previous violations corrected. Thank you!

Critical: Employee ran warewash machine. At end of cycle water temperature was 94°F and there was no sanitizer available in the water. this means the water temperature is not hot enough to sanitize the dishes and there is no sanitizer available. So dishes are not being properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Facility must discontinue using dishwasher until proper sanitizer levels and temperatures can be reached in this unit. Facility must use 3-compartment sink to properly wash, rinse and sanitize dishes. Once facility has had dishwasher repaired must call Clinton County Health District for inspection to ensure unit is working properly prior to using for washing dishes.

Back door was propped open during inspections with no screen to the outside.

Follow-up: Approx. March 21.

• Tom’s Express, 7529 Fairground Road, Blanchester, March 8. Critical: Nozzle on the slushie machine was dirty with some brown residue.

There are 11 lights out on doors of walk-in cooler. Large accumulation of ice on top shelf of True 3-door reach-in freezer. Broken floor tiles throughout the store and large section missing by men’s bathroom. Unfinished drywall in the back room. Electrical outlet behind new drywall. Cracked floor tile in front of 3-compartment sink. Drywall and insulation stored in back room. Evidence of water damage to ceiling tiles. Soft-serve ice cream machine and milk shake machine stored by hand sink.

Follow-up: Approx. April 5.

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, March 8. Six previous violations corrected. Thank you. Rinse dial on the warewash machine is still not working. Wall behind grill (breading station) was dirty with flour and debris.

• Dollar Tree, 2829 SR 73 S, Wilmington, March 13. Address needs changed to 1215 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. there was a light out in the reach-in freezer. Boxes of shredded cheese stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

• Family Dollar Store, 303 E. Main St., Wilmington, March 13. There is trash in front corner of store by cooler. Trash in back corner of store between shelving.

• Wal-Mart, 2825 Progressive Way, Wilmington. March 14. Follow-up. One previous violation corrected. Thank you! There is no employee who is Class 2 food safety certified. Deli freezer had ice build-up on condenser and on floor.

• Family Dollar Store, 12 Rolfe Drive, Sabina, March 14. Three packages of outdated cheese (3/3 and 2/27) and one outdated Lunchable (2/28). Two-door reach-in freezer — lights were out in unit and seal around the door was broken. In back corner, trash/debris and dirty between shelves. Mops were stored head down in mop sink.

• Damon’s, 1045 Eastside Drive, Wilmington, March 14. Follow-up. Eight previous violations corrected. Stickers observed on clean containers. Comments: Food handlers, including wait staff, must restrain hair and wear no jewelry (except for plain wedding band). Please ensure food containers are clean and dry before storing on shelf. Bar glass/cooler: Needs cleaning (piece of broken glass and debris at bottom of unit). Thanks for cooperation.

