Easter Bunny gets a Head Start

The Clinton County Community Action Program Head Start Children and the Easter Bunny recently visited the residents at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. The children sang songs to the residents and the Easter Bunny, along with the children, visited and handed out Easter Eggs filled with treats to the residents at the facility.

The Clinton County Community Action Program Head Start Children and the Easter Bunny recently visited the residents at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. The children sang songs to the residents and the Easter Bunny, along with the children, visited and handed out Easter Eggs filled with treats to the residents at the facility.

The Clinton County Community Action Program Head Start Children and the Easter Bunny recently visited the residents at the Wilmington Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility. The children sang songs to the residents and the Easter Bunny, along with the children, visited and handed out Easter Eggs filled with treats to the residents at the facility.