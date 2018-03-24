Posted on by

Marching to end violence


Thirty-nine local citizens demonstrated for gun control and the prioritization of people’s lives and safety Saturday in Wilmington, one of hundreds of the March For Our Lives events nationwide.

Tom Barr | News Journal

Tom Barr | News Journal

