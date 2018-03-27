Sabina now has meds disposal box

SABINA — As part of the efforts to combat the opioid problem in Clinton County, a new medication disposal box is now available in Sabina. Located at the Sabina Police Department, this permanent disposal box offers a secure, environmentally responsible way to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications that have expired or are no longer needed.

The permanent disposal box and a security monitoring system were provided by Solutions Community Counseling and Recovery Centers through a grant from Ohio Mental Health and Addictions Services and the 21st Century CURES Act.

Working in partnership with Chief Keynon Young of the Sabina Police Department, the new disposal box expands community prevention efforts to combat opioid and heroin addiction, and promote safe use, storage, and disposal of medication.

Data show a connection between the abuse of prescription pain medications — such as Vicodin, Percocet, and OxyContin — and the heroin and overdose problems plaguing Ohio. Use of these secure disposal boxes helps ensure that these medications won’t be diverted and available for sale or abuse in the community.

Medications including prescription drugs and ointments, over-the-counter products, patches, samples, and medications for pets may be deposited in the boxes.

Items NOT accepted include: needles (sharps), thermometers, inhalers, aerosols, liquids and creams.

Medications may be deposited with no questions asked during these hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Sabina Police Department, 99 North Howard Street in Sabina.

The office phone number is 937-584-2441.

Additional permanent disposal boxes are available at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on Davids Drive, as well as outside the Wilmington Police Department in Wilmington City Hall.

A reminder that the next Medication Take Back Day will be on Saturday, April 28. Check for locations and times.

For more information about efforts to promote medication safety, contact Barbara Adams Marin, Prevention Program Supervisor at Solutions CCRC, bmarin@solutionsccrc.org or call 937-383-4441.