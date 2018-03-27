Blanchester mulls possible earnings tax for police on November ballot

BLANCHESTER — An earnings tax to help the Blanchester Police Department is what the village may be looking at for the November ballot.

Blanchester Councilmember Don Gephart made a motion during the Thursday, March 20 council meeting for a draft ordinance to be made for an earnings tax specifically for the village police.

Mayor John Carman said it will be discussed further at the next council meeting, April 12, but there may be town hall meetings in the future to get opinions from the community.

“The tax would still have to be drafted and fully approved by the council, and there are still some discussions to be had in regards to the possible tax or a levy,” said Carman.

This comes after a proposed Blanchester income tax was turned down in last year’s election with 65 percent voting against it.

The proposed tax was for a 1 percent tax on income, which was for extending and enlarging village services and facilities — including the police department, capital improvements, maintenance, equipment, improving streets, hiring a village administrator, and the general municipal operations of the village.

It would have been in effect for seven years, beginning on New Year’s Day 2018, and expiring on New Year’s Eve 2024.

During a special council meeting in January, a possible police levy was proposed to help keep the police properly funded.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

