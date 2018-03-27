Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between March 19 and March 23:

• Ruth Newman, 51, of Peebles, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $400, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time and sentencing stayed. Newman must write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Christopher Alexander, 31, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Alexander must not commit any offenses for two years and must take part in non-reporting probation.

• Tasha Allgood, 30, of Peebles, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Allgood must take part in supervised probation.

• Ronald Brooks, 31, of Sabina, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Brooks must have no contact with the victim, must commit no offenses for two years, and must take part in non-reporting probation.

• David Sannan, 45, of Wilmington, violating a protection order, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Sannan must not commit any offenses for two years and take part in non-reporting probation. A second violating a protection order charge was dismissed.

• Alisha Creamer, 31, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Creamer must not have any offenses for two years and must take part in non-reporting probation. A second child endangerment charge was dismissed.

• Ely Arnold, 36, of Blanchester, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. Arnold must complete one year of non-reporting probation. An open container and drug paraphernalia charge were dismissed.

• Amber Nowicki, 25, of Wilmington, theft, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion and writer a letter of apology to the victim. A criminal tools possession charge was dismissed.

• Jamie Ross, 55, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion and writer a letter of apology to the victim. A registration and fictitious registration violation were dismissed.

• Nickolaus Garrison, 31, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• William McCarren, 28, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ashley Adams, 24, of Xenia, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Andrea Brandon, 30, of Xenia, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license fined $450, assessed $250 court costs. Two counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Jeremy Kauffman, 35, of Wilmington, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Carla Teboe, 49, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Richard McComas, 35, of Hillsboro, open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, no operator’s license, fined $100, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Faisa Abdiraham, 23, of Louisville, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Randy Tomlinson, 48, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Darine Price, 51, of Midland, marijuana possession, fined $25.

• Janelle John-Lewis, 20, of Cincinnati, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Matthew Osterhues, 25, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug possession charge was dismissed.

• David Maus, 28, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Samuel Chapman, 38, of Leesburg, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate fee, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. A tag/sticker violation was dismissed.

• Matthew Bee, 41, of Akron, going 91 in 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Paul Thomas, 29, of Martinsville, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Keith Miller, 23, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Cody Humbert, 20, of Wayne, hunting violation, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jason Creager, 34, of Blanchester, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow the defendant to complete diversion and write a letter of apology to the victim.

