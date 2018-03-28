CCSO: Complainants say contractor jobs not finished

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received three separate reports of contractors not completing a job or doing a shoddy job. All of them requested the unnamed contractors to build them a fence. The first complaint was made from a 67-year-old Wilmington female, who asked a contractor to put up a fence at her residence at the 2800 block of Wayne Road but “did bad work and did not complete the job.” This occurred between between July 10 and Sept. 18, 2017. The second complaint was from a 63-year-old New Vienna female at the 900 block of Clark Road, who stated a contractor didn’t finish the job which took place between Oct. 31, 2017 to March 20, 2018. The third was from the 7900 block of State Route 350 in New Vienna with a 64-year-old female resident who stated she hired the contractor to put up a fence but the contractor never showed up. The report states the incident took place between Oct. 16, 2017 to March 20, 2018. Investigations are pending for all three.

• At 11:20 a.m. on March 16, deputies responded to Clinton-Massie High School in reference to a complaint of photos on a cell phone. The report did not list what the photos detailed but does list inducing panic as an offense that took place. A 16-year-old male is listed a suspect.

• At 7:46 a.m., March 17, a 34-year-old Wilmington female was allegedly assaulted by a male subject at the 900 block of Bethel Lane Road in Wilmington. The victim suffered apparent minor injuries, according to the report.

• At 4:27 p.m. on March 17, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic stop near Sabina and Spencer roada near Sabina, but the vehicle failed to comply. According to the report, deputies seized drug and narcotics, “other personal effects”, and a black lighter.

• At 6:42 p.m. on March 17, deputies stopped a vehicle on North Howard Street in Sabina due to the driver having a suspended license. Upon checking the vehicle, a case containing a bag with an unknown substance was located.

• At 2:30 a.m. on March 18, a 33-year-old Lynchburg female reported she was sexually assaulted by a stranger at the 1500 block of Daulton Road in Wilmington.

• At 4:30 p.m. on March 18, a 28-year-old Sabina female reported her husband hit her in the mouth with a flashlight in Midland.

• At 2 p.m. on March 18, a 50-year-old Wilmington male reported he was aggravatedly menaced by an acquaintance. The incident reportedly took place in the 5300 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington.

• At 1:23 p.m. on March 19, a 44-year-old Midland female reported that her Cadillac vehicle was possibly stolen. The report indicates it took place at the 100 block of South Broadway Street.

• At 3 p.m. on March 20, a 59-year-old Leesburg male reported that some unknown subjects entered his garage and stole several items. The incident occurred at the 4700 block of Larrick Road in Leesburg. The report lists a new tractor battery, a black and yellow DeWalt electric drill, and miscellaneous hand tools as stolen.

• Deputies responded to the 1500 block of State Route 133 South in Blanchester on a breaking and entering report at 6:30 p.m. on March 20. The report lists a small air compressor, a blue floor blower, and half a box of roofing nails as stolen. The incident occurred between March 14 and 20.

• At 10 a.m. on March 21, a 54-year-old Wilmington female reported her trailer hitch was stolen. The report indicates the incident occurred at the 2500 block of Prairie Avenue and the two suspects are acquaintances to the victim.

• At 7:32 p.m. on March 21, a 42-year-old Blanchester male reported that he was assaulted by his ex-spouse on Feb. 5 at his residence at the 12000 block of State Route 730.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_CCSO-3.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574