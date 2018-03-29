Easter bunny artists all around

The News Journal celebrates the four winners of our annual Easter Coloring Contest today, as well as all the talented artists who submitted entries — their works appear on several pages in today’s paper!
Winners were named in four age categories: 1-4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13 and up.
Layla Sherwood (not pictured) was the winner for ages 1-4.
Katherine Lakes, winner in the 13 and up category.
Austin Roosa, winner in the 9- to 12-year-old age bracket.
Maddie Ward, winner in the 5- to 8-year-old age bracket
