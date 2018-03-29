Posted on by

Easter bunny artists all around


Katherine Lakes, winner in the 13 and up category.

Katherine Lakes, winner in the 13 and up category.


News Journal staff

Austin Roosa, winner in the 9- to 12-year-old age bracket.


News Journal staff

Maddie Ward, winner in the 5- to 8-year-old age bracket


News Journal staff

The News Journal celebrates the four winners of our annual Easter Coloring Contest today, as well as all the talented artists who submitted entries — their works appear on several pages in today’s paper!

Winners were named in four age categories: 1-4, 5-8, 9-12, and 13 and up.

Layla Sherwood (not pictured) was the winner for ages 1-4.

Katherine Lakes, winner in the 13 and up category.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Katherine-Lakes.jpgKatherine Lakes, winner in the 13 and up category. News Journal staff

Austin Roosa, winner in the 9- to 12-year-old age bracket.
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_Austin-Roosa.jpgAustin Roosa, winner in the 9- to 12-year-old age bracket. News Journal staff

Maddie Ward, winner in the 5- to 8-year-old age bracket
http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSCF6086.jpgMaddie Ward, winner in the 5- to 8-year-old age bracket News Journal staff

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU