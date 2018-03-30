Royal Z upgrades will bowl you over

WILMINGTON — As Royal Z Lanes approaches its 60th anniversary next year, they decided to give themselves a bit of a sprucing up.

Owner Jim Zavakos and General Manager Shane Ison started the updates last March with new carpet, flooring and resurfacing of the bowling lanes.

Outside, once the weather breaks, they’re planning on getting a new awning, new gutters, painting the building and resurfacing the parking lot. Ison hopes to complete these projects by the end of May.

As for Uncle Louie’s Lounge, while nothing has yet been officially planned, there will be updates made.

While updating the look was a factor in the recent improvements, another reason was the high school teams that practice there.

“The bowling teams we have that practice here are Wilmington, East Clinton, Clinton Massie, and from outside the county, we have Greenview High School,” said Ison.

While they’ve only completed the inside updates, they’ve been getting positive feedback from attendees. According to Ison, a lot of people are saying “Royal Z is back.”

“I’ve had some guests that have come back who haven’t been here in a while that really appreciate what the owner is doing,” he said.

Carol Davidson, a member of the Pin Splitters, appreciates all that Ison has done for the alley. Fellow Splitter Cathy Kral said it’s more enjoyable to come over now.

Diana Hazelbaker, who has been bowling for over 50 years, has noticed vast improvements over the last few years.

“I think it’s great. I think it looks nice,” said Hazelbaker.

Ison invites locals to come by and check them out if they haven’t been there in a while.

Royal Z Lane patrons enjoy bowling and socializing on the new flooring and lanes. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_DSC_0876.jpg Royal Z Lane patrons enjoy bowling and socializing on the new flooring and lanes. John Hamilton | News Journal The Pin Splitters trying out the newly refurbished bowling lanes at Royal Z. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/03/web1_0843-new.jpg The Pin Splitters trying out the newly refurbished bowling lanes at Royal Z. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

