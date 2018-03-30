Posted on by

A solemn procession

In observance of Good Friday, a shrouded cross is carried through a portion of downtown Wilmington in conjunction with a community service held by the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association (WAMA). Beforehand at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), seven clergy read scripture followed by comments of reflection: Rev. June Fryman, Rev. Dan Mayo, Rev. Debbie Linville, Chaplain Veronica Grabill, Pastor Dave Hinman, Father Mike Holloran, Rev. Marie Smith and Pastor Nancy McCormick. For more photos, please visit www.wnewsj.com .

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

The handbell choir of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), which hosted the first part of the Good Friday community service, presented two musical selections: “Wondrous Love” and “Were You There?” Lori Ann Scott is director of the handbell choir.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

On the platform, Deacon Bob Baker and Pastor Fred Hoskins drape a black shroud over a cross prior to a procession through the downtown early Friday afternoon. Rev. Dr. Tom Stephenson leans the cross toward them to assist.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

