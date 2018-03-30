Wilmington curbside recycling goes weekly, effective now

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced Friday that, due to customer demand, the Sanitation Department will pick up curbside recyclables every week rather than every other week, effective immediately.

The new schedule is in response to a nearly 150 percent increase in recyclables by residents since implementation of the program on March 1.

The city encourages all citizens to participate in the Curbside Recycling Program, and thanks the current participants in the program for their part in making it a success. As a reminder, recyclables are collected on the same day as regular trash pickup.

For questions regarding the Curbside Recycling Program, please contact the Wilmington Sanitation Department at 937-382-6474.

