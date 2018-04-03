LOCAL BRIEFS

HEAP applications processing

Clinton County Community Action is currently processing the 2017-2018 Regular Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) applications for income eligible households below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

For more information, call 937-382-1234 or stop in the office located at 789 N. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington.

Library fun at story times

Story Times for preschool children and babies are held weekly at the Wilmington Public Library and Clinton-Massie Branch.

“Library Fun” is the theme for story times during the week of April 9:

Main Library

Wednesdays 10 a.m. — Babies & Toddlers (Birth-3 years)

Wednesdays 11 a.m. — Pre-K (3 years-Kindergarten)

Thursdays 11 a.m. — All ages

Clinton-Massie Branch

Tuesdays at 11 a.m. — All ages.

Trout on WCU dean’s list

John Michael Trout of Wilmington has been named to the William Carey University dean’s list for the winter trimester with at least a 3.5 grade point average.