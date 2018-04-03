Lucky Clovers visit Continental

Pleasant Plain Lucky Clovers 4-H group from Warren County enjoys their annual trip to Continental Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Blanchester.

The members took a variety of pet, show and general project animals to show to the residents. The kids enjoy telling the residents about their animals, and the residents enjoy sharing stories with the kids about animals they use to have.

Lisa Beach, activity director at Continental, said photos as well as video can be viewed on Continental’s Facebook page.

4-H group leader Jeanne Chaney said the Lucky Clovers club meets the first Monday of every month at the Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church.