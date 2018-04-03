Free grant writing workshop for foundations’ funds

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation and the HealthFirst Foundation are sponsoring a free grant writing workshop to prepare local nonprofits and their friends for the groups’ grant cycles.

Benbrook and Associates will present the training at the Wilmington Public Library community room on Monday, April 9. There will be two sessions of the same information: 2-3:30 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m.

The Foundations are joining forces to ensure that local residents and citizens interested in applying for grant funding through HealthFirst or the Clinton County Foundation will understand the forms and complete the applications.

“Don Slobodien from Benbrook presents across the state on a wide range of topics such as grant writing, developing budgets and providing vital data for program evaluation,” said Jan Blohm, executive director for the Clinton County Foundation. “We are fortunate that he will guide our community in the crucial points of grant writing, including aligning your program so that it meets the criteria of the Foundation’s objectives and mission.”