Tornado Watch issued until 8 p.m. Tuesday

WILMINGTON — A Tornado Watch has been issued for the forecast area of the National Weather Service (NWS) station in Wilmington, in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3.

According to the NWS, now is a great time to go over your severe weather plan. If you don’t have one yet, it’s not too late. Good advice can be found at the National Weather Service’s Safety page at http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/tornado/prepare.shtml

Also, please be aware of the possibility of flash flooding in the area.