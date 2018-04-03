WPD reports range from overdose and thefts to loose chicken

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 1:25 p.m. on March 31, police and emergency services responded to a business on Rombach Avenue on a possible overdose. According to the report, officers made contact with a 31-year-old female who was unresponsive on the floor of the business. An employee was giving the victim CPR. The responding officer found a pulse upon inspection and advised the employee to stop. The victim began gasping for air when the EMS arrived. The WFD gave several doses of Narcan to revive her. Two empty clear capsules were found in the victim’s purse which had a powder residue. The victim told authorities she had snorted narcotics in the bathroom of the business. The employees advised she was there for an appointment, went into the bathroom and remained there for 20 minutes. When she came out she sat down, began to “nod off” and eventually fell onto the floor. She was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital for treatment. Police seized the capsules and placed them in evidence for destruction.

• At 11:17 p.m. on March 28, police responded to the 500 block of Brooks Boulevard on a burglary report. The caller advised they saw someone in their house when they arrived home. The suspect ran out the back door being chased by the owner’s dog. The K9 unit responded to the scene. The K9 sniffed items and attempted to locate the suspect but lost the scent near Williams Drive near Florence Avenue. According to the report, they believe a vehicle was waiting for the suspect and they drove off. Authorities attempted to get fingerprints from items in the house and from the door but weren’t able to. Police advised the residents to call them if they heard or saw anything else.

• Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the theft of two drones from a store on Progress Way. The report was made at 3:10 p.m. on March 26. Both drones are valued at $149.

• While on patrol at 12:07 p.m. on March 29, an officer came across a chicken roaming around the 200 block of West Vine Street. Police made contact with the chicken’s owner, letting her know it was loose. The owner and her daughter called the chicken, named Daisy, back home and she walked into the house.

• Police responded to the 400 block of Burdel Drive at 1:19 a.m. on March 27 on a property damage report. According to the report, the damage was done to a vehicle belonging to a 42-year-old male. The report did not specify what damage was done but the damage was valued at $500.

• At 1:35 p.m. on March 27, a 24-year-old Lynchburg female reported her vehicle was rear-ended by a white vehicle at the 300 block of North Walnut Street. She advised it hit her from behind and then left the scene. She believed the vehicle was a Ford or a Toyota.

• At 9 p.m. on March 28, police received a theft report from a store on Progress Way. The report lists two Bluetooth speakers, valued at $248, as stolen.

• At 3:24 p.m. on March 29, a 37-year-old female called police to report her son’s school-issued laptop and his backpack were stolen from his car overnight. The incident took place at their residence at the 100 block of West Truesdell Street.

• At 9:49 p.m. on March 29, police responded to the apartments on Jodie Lane after receiving a phone call about wall banging, kids crying, and people yelling, that had been going on for four hours. Police made contact with a 25-year-old female and a 29-year-old male who were advised of the complaint. The female said the neighbors hit the wall “so her son hits back.” She added her son has diagnosed behavior issues and the yelling was her trying to discipline him. During the call, officers detected an odor of marijuana and the male admitted to smoking some in the kitchen. The female stated she doesn’t like him smoking it in her house but doesn’t know what to do. Police advised her since it’s her residence and not his, she can call the police and have him removed. Since two juveniles were present during the drug use, a copy of the report will be sent to Child Protective Services. The male subject was cited for marijuana possession.

• At 5:23 a.m. on March 30, a 60-year-old male advised that $150 in cash was taken from his residence at the 100 block of Doan Street. The report lists a 28-year-old Middletown male as a suspect.

• At 4:07 p.m. on March 30, police were advised of three iPhone 6s being stolen from the skate park on Rombach Avenue.

• Police responded to the 900 block of Wayne Road at 3:11 a.m. on a breaking and entering report. The report didn’t list anything stolen, but a 21-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:48 p.m. on March 31, police responded to a store on Progress Way on a theft report. The report lists a carpet shampooer as the item stolen.

• At 6:05 p.m. on April 1, police responded to a complaint about a disorderly male at the 900 block of Xenia Avenue. According to the report, police made contact with a 34-year-old male who said he was at the residence because he had a friend there and “was being raped”. He also advised that they stole his veterans card and he had been robbed. The report indicates the suspect was angry and “showed a varying array of emotions and odd behaviors” while he had contact with him. The suspect was cited for disorderly conduct. Police advised him not to go back over there. One of the residents spoke to another officer and identified the suspect.

Wilmington police recently charged the following people:

• Albert Holbert Jr., 40, of New Vienna, was charged with alleged aggravated menacing.

• James Williams II, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence.

• Charles Brooks, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged failure to appear on an O.V.I. charge.

• Dee Rogers II, 34, of Goshen, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia.

• Jessica Littler, 39, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instrument possession.

• Rex Carey, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly driving while under the influence and a tail light violation.

• Bradley Blackburn, 22, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly receiving stolen property.

• Ronald Brown, 39, of Xenia, was charged with alleged assault.

• Cristian Shinkle, 34, of New Vienna, was charged with two counts of alleged assault.

• Brayden Olderham, 18, of Hillsboro, was charged with alleged assault and criminal mischief.

• Teela Carrington, 26, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged theft of drugs.

• Lucus Fahrubel, 24, of Wilmington, was charged with allegedly obstructing official business, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, and marijuana drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Decker, 36, of Wilmington, was charged with alleged drug instrument possession.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewjs.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

