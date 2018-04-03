EC FFA team qualifies for nationals

East Clinton FFA recently had four teams that competed in the Spring Career Development Events — teams that worked hard for three months practicing.

The Milk Quality and Products team of Dakota Zurface, AJ Roerich, Paige Bowman, Grace Cooper, Alexia Garen and Rheanna McQueen placed third overall in the state and qualified for nationals at the World Dairy Expo. Dakota was sixth in the state, Paige was seventh and AJ was 14th.

The Dairy team competes this weekend.

The Agronomy team of Carlie Ellis, Carter Carey, Sarah Ross and Marci Ellis placed 14th overall.

The Equine team of Emma Malone, Kori Kile, Brendon Walters and Rose Brown placed 26th overall.

The General Livestock team of Austin and Alexis Rolfe, Kaleb Kingery, Blake Williams, Matt Horn, Avery Wood, Cade Stewart and Wyatt Riddle was 70th overall.