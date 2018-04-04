Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties celebrates first responders in opioid epidemic

WILMINGTON — Mental Health Recovery Services (MHRS) of Warren & Clinton Counties, the local board of mental health and addiction services, will visit first responders across Clinton and Warren Counties next week as part of a Week of Appreciation across Ohio.

With the message of “Bringing Help. Bringing Hope. Thank You”, these visits will allow MHRS, sharing statements from county commissioners as well as some state leaders, to demonstrate their appreciation to all of the individuals on the front lines who are working to eradicate the scourge of opiates, and help individuals coping with addiction recover every day.

“We are taking part in the Week of Appreciation alongside our fellow boards across Ohio because we see every day the difficulty and pain so many of our front-line fighters face as they work to help individuals in need. The positive impact that recovery from addiction can have on individuals, families, job growth, community safety, and overall economic development cannot be overstated,” stated MHRS Board Executive Director Brent Lawyer.

“Treatment works and people recover. Saving individuals and helping to open the door to recovery for those living in our two counties who need treatment services and supports is not only the right thing to do, it is the smart thing to do. Our community will be stronger for it,” Lawyer added.

MHRS and its contract agencies work alongside first responders to provide information about treatment options and contact information for local agencies that care for people wanting to recover from addiction. Their front-line work provides people a chance to recover physically and begin treatment toward recovery.

Therapists and counselors work with individuals from initial consultation and assessment to building a recovery plan and developing coping mechanisms.

If needed, community supports such as peer matching, vocational training and housing are built into that plan, stated a media release from MHRS.

Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties is the local board of mental health and addiction services for residents of Clinton and Warren Counties. MHRS plans, funds and monitors services and programs for residents with mental health and addiction issues.

The board contracts with agencies to provide services and programs that help individuals, families and others affected by mental illness and addiction.

For more information, please visit the MHRS website at mhrsonline.org .