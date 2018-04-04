CCSO reports: An overdose; others found with illegal drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies and emergency services responded to the 1-99 block of Silver Maple Court in Sabina at 4:37 a.m. on March 22 on a possible overdose. The subject was found unresponsive but breathing on the bathroom floor. A capped syringe was seized by deputies.

• Deputies stopped a vehicle at 5:05 a.m. on March 24 for plate lights at the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Blanchester. According to the report, the deputy found that the driver had a suspended license and an arrest warrant. The subject was also found to be in possession of narcotics.

• At 10:05 a.m. on March 26, a male subject was arrested at his residence a the 5000 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville for a probation violation. According to the report, during a routine probation inspection, it was found that he was in possession of meth.

• At 5:41 p.m. on March 28, deputies were dispatched to two suspicious subjects walking along South Beechgrove Road and State Route 730 in Wilmington. Dispatch advised them that one of the subjects had an active warrant. While deputies were searching him, a used hypodermic needle was located.

• At 9:37 a.m. on March 24, a 26-year-old Wilmington female said she and her significant other were in an argument and the suspect threw a dresser drawer at her. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. The incident took place at the 100 block of Mound Road in Wilmington.

• At 4:36 a.m. on March 25, deputies responded to the 500 block of State Route 132 in Clarksville on a possible assault. According to the report, a female subject was accused of assaulting a 35-year-old Youngstown male. The report indicates he had apparent minor injuries.

• At 9:04 p.m. on March 26, a 67-year-old Sabina reported that child, who was warned to stay away from her residence, had come back to her residence at the 1500 block of Roshon Road after deputies told the child to stay away.

• At 5:41 p.m. on March 27, a 75-year-old Martinsville female reported a window of her residence and a door handle were found broken, at the 1500 block of Martinsville Road.

• At 10:11 a.m. on March 28, a 63-year-old Port William male advised that an unknown person caused damage to a pickup truck in his lot at the 2300 block of U.S. 22 West in Wilmington.

• At 9:29 p.m. on March 28, deputies responded to the 700 block of Hawkins Road in Wilmington for a breaking and entering report. The victim, a 66-year-old Galena male, advised that the residence was “a mess and that the only thing missing was a bag of cat food.”

Sheriff’s deputies recently charged the following people:

• Calvary Winters, 19, of Goshen, was charged with allegedly assaulting an officer and underage consumption of Alcohol.

• Jason Pack, 38, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

• Rusty Stansbery, 46, of Midland, was charged with alleged domestic violence.

