Korean war veteran’s remains return home to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Sixty-seven years after U.S. Army Cpl. Roy John Hopper was killed in combat in Korea, his remains will be buried near his brother in Dayton.

The Army was able to determine Hopper’s identity through DNA testing last June. The Dayton Daily News reports he had previously been buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in 1955 as an unknown soldier.

His remains were disinterred in 2017, and testing proved his identity.

His sister, Annelle Bowman, says the return of her brother’s remains is “a wonderful surprise.”

Roy Hopper’s brother Richard sought answers about his brother’s death for years before his death in 1991. He was buried in Dayton National Cemetery, where Roy will also be buried Friday.

