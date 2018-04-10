Wilmington man charged with assault

BLANCHESTER — A Wilmington man faces charges after police say he assaulted three men Friday night.

Blanchester police were called to 308 E. Fancy St. on a report of a fight. Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy responded to assist, and BPD Ptl. Mike Keller arrived, learned the fight was over, then spoke to several people in the neighborhood about the altercation.

Reinbolt said that, according to witnesses, Randy Morgan, 53, of 314 E. Fancy St. was selling his car, and Derek Ritchie, 27, of Wilmington, came to test drive the car, but found it unacceptable.

“An argument between the men ensued, with Ritchie striking Morgan as they sat in the car,” said Reinbolt. “At that point, two of Morgan’s friends came to his aid, tried to pull Ritchie off of Morgan and were assaulted in the process.”

Reinbolt said Ritchie “has an extensive criminal record, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault. He will answer the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.”

